Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

PUBLISHED: 09:41 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:43 20 November 2018

Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

Archant

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

The 2016 Ipswich meet up in Arizona, Ruth Gotshall, Gillian Prior Stupka, Tatty Trafton (Costa Rica), Clare Pryke, Cyndi Ness Erickson, Jenny Matcham (Australia) Fiona Judge - at the George and Dragon British Pub in Phoenix. Picture: IPSWICH LADIESThe 2016 Ipswich meet up in Arizona, Ruth Gotshall, Gillian Prior Stupka, Tatty Trafton (Costa Rica), Clare Pryke, Cyndi Ness Erickson, Jenny Matcham (Australia) Fiona Judge - at the George and Dragon British Pub in Phoenix. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

Women in the group all met their spouses at East Anglian bases such as RAF Bentwaters, Woodbridge and Mildenhall after the Second World War and during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Now they keep in touch through their own Facebook page, called, “We are the ladies from Ipswich living around the world,” and gather together once a year at different cities throughout America.

Carmen and Ken Casey in 2000. Picture: IPSWICH LADIESCarmen and Ken Casey in 2000. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

Some of the “Ipswich Ladies” taking part in this year’s event, together with their spouses, travelled to Texas from as far away as Arizona, Florida. North Carolina. Ohio and Mississippi.

One of the GI brides, Carmen Casey, said: “I moved to San Antonio with my husband, Kenneth Wayne Casey, 14 years ago, after living in Germany eight years. Ken and I married in June 1984 after a whirlwind romance,

Carole Brakes' 75th birthday with the Ipswich Ladies in Arizona. Picture: IPSWICH LADIESCarole Brakes' 75th birthday with the Ipswich Ladies in Arizona. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

“In fact, he told me I was going to marry him, which was far from my intentions, as I came from a very close family and had no intentions of moving to the USA.”

Carmen, whose maiden name was Carmen Martin De La Torre, added: “I was born and raised on Maidenhall Estate, Carmarthen Close. After marrying, we moved to Colorado Springs, then to Aviano, Italy, then to Germany, and finally ended up here in La Vernia, just outside San Antonio.

Cyndi Ness Erickson and her husband Randall Erickson on their wedding day. Picture: CYNDI NESS ERICKSONCyndi Ness Erickson and her husband Randall Erickson on their wedding day. Picture: CYNDI NESS ERICKSON

“We have one son, Sam, who is currently living in Jerusalem - he is a professional basketball coach.”

She said that five out of seven sisters who grew up in Nacton Crescent, with the maiden name Matcham, married Americans. Beryl “Tatty” Trafton now lives in Costa Rica, but was at the reunion. The other four GI brides are still in the US - Pauline and Rita both in Florida, Patricia Lang in Washington, and Sheila Stevens in San Antonio, Texas.

Cyndi Ness Erickson. Picture: IPSWICH LADIESCyndi Ness Erickson. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

Members of the group all miss many things about life in Ipswich, even after many years in the US.

Yvonne Masterson Patterson, who has been in the US for 29 years, said: “Obviously all of us miss fish and chips with real malt vinegar, British bangers, being able to get on a bus, top deck, looking at the scenery, and family and friends.

A photo which appeared in the Evening Star of Stella Seiler (nee Dunnet) and her husband William L Seiler, when they married in 1956.A photo which appeared in the Evening Star of Stella Seiler (nee Dunnet) and her husband William L Seiler, when they married in 1956.

Another member of the group, Sue Christie Krolik, chose “sitting outside at a pub,” as something else that she missed.

Where there are several “Ippy gals” in a state, they meet up regularly for luncheons and get-togethers, with Arizona having a big group -

Stella Seiler in her Ipswich outfit. Picture: LYNNE DOUGHTYStella Seiler in her Ipswich outfit. Picture: LYNNE DOUGHTY

One of those living in Arizona is Gillian Prior Stupka (nee Prior), who grew up in Brunswick Road. She met her husband, Ron, in 1960 at the Rendezvous and married on November 11, 1961.

Another of the Arizona group is Cyndi Ness Erickson (nee Ness), who grew up in New Cardinal Street in Ipswich town centre and married Randall Erickson in 1972,

At their latest get-together, festivities started with a welcome icebreaker at the hotel on the famous San Antonio Riverwalk, hosted by six San Antonio Ipswich Ladies who prepared traditional English finger foods like sausage rolls, cheese and pickle sandwiches, and salt and vinegar crisps.

Cyndi Ness Erickson said, “The welcome party was absolutely lovely. We were made to feel so welcomed to San Antonio and we all had a great time meeting some new faces from Ipswich and greeting familiar faces once again.”

Over the following days, they visited historical sites like the scene of the famous Battle of the Alamo in 1836, where Davy Crockett lost his life. They also visited the Mad Dog English pub on the Riverwalk for fish and chips and Scotch eggs,

On Saturday, the whole group and some spouses gathered at Carmen and Ken Casey’s home in the Texas country for a Texas barbecue, again prepared by the local San Antonio Ipswich Ladies.

Tatty Trafton said, “What a wonderful way to spend an afternoon with friends from your home town of Ipswich, many who went to the same schools and are now living in America.”

Next year’s reunion is already being planned, and will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Topic Tags:

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

26 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Poll When is it acceptable to put your Christmas decorations up?

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

08:45 Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

08:35 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent two and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Two crashes near Hadleigh with one driver having to be cut free from vehicle

2 minutes ago Russell Cook
Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

07:30 Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Most read

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide