Revamp of St Peter’s Wharf in Ipswich set to start in January - what do you think of the scheme?

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich’s waterfront has been announced – with work set to kick-off in January.

An artist's impression of what St Peter's Wharf will look like after the revamp Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The project, which will be delivered in partnership between Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council, will see the area transformed into an area designed to provide a better experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

The scheme looks to enhance the wharf by introducing footways and a clearly defined carriageways as well as a large seating area, the planting of trees and an area to park bicycles.

Work begins on the project on January 7 along the wharf between Stoke Bridge, Bridge Street and Foundry Lane, opposite Dance East.

Paul West, county council cabinet member for Ipswich said: “I am delighted that this work is taking place, a lot of development has taken place on the waterfront over the past few years and St Peter’s Wharf has become a much-used route for road users.

“These vital improvements will mean that visitors on the waterfront whether it be pedestrians, cyclists or motorists have the opportunity to enjoy the St Peter’s Wharf area,”

Funds for the project were secured via a bid to the Coastal Community Fund by Ipswich Vision.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Coastal Communities Fund which has allowed us to carry out these improvements to the public space around the entrance to St Peter’s Wharf.”

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: “This is an incredibly important gateway to our wonderful waterfront and these enhancements will enable this prominent part of our town to give a much-improved impression to residents and visitors.

“This scheme is another crucial example of the exciting regeneration of our county town.”

The revamp is expected to take six months to complete due to improvements that will need to be made to the underground infrastructure in the area.

Work will be carried out six days a week, Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 7pm.

For the duration of the work, there will be an out-bound lane closure in place at St Peter’s Dock, with traffic leaving the area required to exit through Foundry Lane.