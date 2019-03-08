Sunny

New benches vandalised at St Peter's Wharf in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:06 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 13 May 2019

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West at St Peter's Wharf in Ipswich as the £750,000 revamp begins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New benches installed as part of a £750,000 revamp of St Peter's Wharf in Ipswich have been scratched, graffitied and filled with litter.

The benches have been vandalised several times this month according to county councillor Mary Evans, deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs.

She said: "It is very disheartening to hear of the damage caused to the new street furniture on St Peters Wharf.

You may also want to watch:

"The workforce are working tirelessly and are saddened to see their hard work subjected to this type of behaviour.

"The aim of this improvement scheme is to enhance the area for Ipswich residents and our visitors.

"On several occasions over the past month, the new benches have been subject to deep scratches and written graffiti, as well as being littered with rubbish.

"This is totally unacceptable. We are working closely with Ipswich Borough Council to assess CCTV around the area."

If you witness any criminal damage taking place, report it to Suffolk Police immediately by calling 101 or online here.

