Midnight Walk takes a step back to the 80s

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the 2019 Midnight Walk. Participants were kitted out in neon colours for last year's event. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Archant

More than 1,000 walkers have already signed up for the 2019 Midnight Walk through Ipswich organised by St Elizabeth Hospice.

2,500 people took part in the Midnight Walk in 2018 to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE 2,500 people took part in the Midnight Walk in 2018 to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

And in honour of the fact the hospice is marking its 30th anniversary this year they are asking participants to ‘Rewind to the 80s’.

Themed dress is not compulsory but neon leg warmers, wild hairdos and Walkman casette players are encouraged.

The 2019 Midnight Walk kicks off on Saturday, May 11, starting and finishing at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The hospice has seen 1,000 supporters sign up so far for the annual flagship event - and those that sign up before midnight on Thursday, February 7, can get their ticket for the retro-walk at the early bird price of £10.

Hannah Mee, Rachel Bryant, Amy Barber and Lorraine Goudie - taking on the Midnight Walk for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hannah Mee, Rachel Bryant, Amy Barber and Lorraine Goudie - taking on the Midnight Walk for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joanne Rodger, hospice events and challenges manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that so many people have signed up with our early bird offer so far.

“This year promises to be one of the best events to date – we’re hoping for a real party atmosphere so we’re calling on hospice supporters to step out with us to make the event something really special.

“To reach our target of 3,000 walkers we are calling on everyone who has taken part before to join us again, and bring a friend!

“Last year’s event was hailed one of the best in the country in terms of money raised by Hospice UK, and won an award for best campaign from the Institute of Fundraising, East Anglia.

Chita Walkden in the rain in Trinity Park, Ipswich, before the walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chita Walkden in the rain in Trinity Park, Ipswich, before the walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The event raised £230,000 last year, enough to run the hospice services for one week.

“We’re clearly offering good value and a great night out for our supporters, and it’s a lovely opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.”

St Elizabeth Hospice improves life for people in east Suffolk living with a progressive or terminal illness.

Their work is centred on an individual needs and specialist support both at their homes and in the wider community.

The rain failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands of people who turned out for the St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The rain failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands of people who turned out for the St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The purpose of the hospice is to make the final stages of the lives of their patients as comfortable as they can.

The early bird runs out on Thursday, February 7, after which time tickets will be priced at £15.

To sign up go to the St Elizabeth Hospice website here.

Alex Wallis, Olivia Siddons, Sophie Wallis and Corinne Webber also walked through Ipswich in the rain in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alex Wallis, Olivia Siddons, Sophie Wallis and Corinne Webber also walked through Ipswich in the rain in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

