Elmer hunting gets underway with ribbon cutting at the Cornhill

Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It was a colourful day in Ipswich today as sponsors, partners, and young fans celebrated the official launch of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk.

Norman Lloyd and Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Norman Lloyd and Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mayor Jan Parry joined the trail's campaign manager Norman Lloyd in cutting the ribbon in front of the 'Castle on the Hill' Elmer.

All 139 Elmers arrived in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning, however today's event marks the official beginning of the highly anticipated art trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Norman was once again dressed in his vibrant patchwork suit, created by one of the campaign's sponsors, Coes.

Speaking after the event, he said: "It is lovely to see so many people from all different backgrounds here this morning to mark the beginning of our parade. Inclusivity and coming together as friends is what Elmer himself represents.

Alex and Henry Rawlings at the official Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk launch. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alex and Henry Rawlings at the official Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk launch. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"As we have said before, none of this can happen without the support of our partners, sponsors, volunteers and participating artists so it is great to have them all represented here today."

Newly elected mayor Ms Parry said she is on a mission to complete the trail.

She added: "I want to have an Elmer collage. So far, my favourite is Castle on the Hill and I expect that the Woolly Mammoth one will be great too."

To participate in the parade, which follows the successful 'Pigs Gone Wild' art trail in 2016, visitors can pick up a map and a learning herd guide from a number of locations in the town.

Mik Richardson with his Castle on the Hill Elmer at the official launch. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mik Richardson with his Castle on the Hill Elmer at the official launch. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is also a brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk app available to download - details can be found here.

Get your hands on our special souvenir sticker album and activity book which has been created to accompany the trail.

Every copy of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times will have vouchers for you to claim a free pack of stickers - which are also on sale for £1 at various places in the town.

You can pick up your sticker book from the EADT and Ipswich Star HQ in Princes Street, as well as from most Co-Op Stores, Elmer HQ, St Elizabeth Hospice shops and the Tourist Information Centre.