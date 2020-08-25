‘Being my own boss is great’ – Setting up a business as a young person during pandemic

Ricardo Markin, second left, working with the band Press to Meco on Venice Beach Picture: RICARDO MARKIN

An up and coming Ipswich videographer is looking to honour the memory and legacy of his late mentor after starting his own business.

Videographer Ricardo Markin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ricardo Markin, 21, created Ric Markin Media following the coronavirus lockdown and is hoping the easing of measures means he will again be able to continue the job he loves.

An avid skateboarder as a teenager, Mr Markin’s journey into sports and videography began aged 16 following the death of his father.

The late Ipswich extreme sports filmmaker James Mills taught him the ropes of filming and he began filming the Ipswich skateboard community.

It was left in shock at the death of Mr Mills in 2017 but Mr Markin worked to honour his legacy, with his videos of the Ipswich skateboarding scene gaining national recognition in leading magazine Sidewalk.

Mr Markin has previously worked with emerging artist Charlie Hudson, pictured, and is helping to grow his fanbase Picture: RICARDO MARKIN

Mr Markin said: “I started filming immediately after purchasing my first camera and spent everyday filming and or editing skateboarding.

“I probably wouldn’t have picked up a camera if it wasn’t for Mills, something I am very grateful for and often think about ever since his sudden and very sad passing in June 2017.”

His work continued to fuel his reputation, meeting the HOAX 1994 team that year and securing work with the famous Suffolk brand, while completing an arts foundation year at the University of East Anglia and his ongoing Open University degree in politics, philosophy and economics.

Among some of the jobs he covered with the brand have been last year’s HOAX Live Sessions and working alongside superstar Ed Sheeran in his studio and at the sell-out Chantry Park gigs.

While still working for the Suffolk clothing brand, Mr Markin is now looking forward to working as a freelance videographer, photographer and social media strategist.

He added: “My work has taken me to some amazing set locations and I’ve worked with some fantastic people.

“I am really excited to have started my business this year, providing a good value, honest and reliable service in and around Suffolk. Being my own boss is great as I can manage my own days, I am free to travel with my girlfriend, spend time with my amazing family and hang out with my dog John.”