E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Being my own boss is great’ – Setting up a business as a young person during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:55 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 25 August 2020

Ricardo Markin, second left, working with the band Press to Meco on Venice Beach Picture: RICARDO MARKIN

Ricardo Markin, second left, working with the band Press to Meco on Venice Beach Picture: RICARDO MARKIN

RICARDO MARKIN

An up and coming Ipswich videographer is looking to honour the memory and legacy of his late mentor after starting his own business.

Videographer Ricardo Markin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVideographer Ricardo Markin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ricardo Markin, 21, created Ric Markin Media following the coronavirus lockdown and is hoping the easing of measures means he will again be able to continue the job he loves.

An avid skateboarder as a teenager, Mr Markin’s journey into sports and videography began aged 16 following the death of his father.

The late Ipswich extreme sports filmmaker James Mills taught him the ropes of filming and he began filming the Ipswich skateboard community.

It was left in shock at the death of Mr Mills in 2017 but Mr Markin worked to honour his legacy, with his videos of the Ipswich skateboarding scene gaining national recognition in leading magazine Sidewalk.

Mr Markin has previously worked with emerging artist Charlie Hudson, pictured, and is helping to grow his fanbase Picture: RICARDO MARKINMr Markin has previously worked with emerging artist Charlie Hudson, pictured, and is helping to grow his fanbase Picture: RICARDO MARKIN

Mr Markin said: “I started filming immediately after purchasing my first camera and spent everyday filming and or editing skateboarding.

“I probably wouldn’t have picked up a camera if it wasn’t for Mills, something I am very grateful for and often think about ever since his sudden and very sad passing in June 2017.”

His work continued to fuel his reputation, meeting the HOAX 1994 team that year and securing work with the famous Suffolk brand, while completing an arts foundation year at the University of East Anglia and his ongoing Open University degree in politics, philosophy and economics.

Among some of the jobs he covered with the brand have been last year’s HOAX Live Sessions and working alongside superstar Ed Sheeran in his studio and at the sell-out Chantry Park gigs.

While still working for the Suffolk clothing brand, Mr Markin is now looking forward to working as a freelance videographer, photographer and social media strategist.

He added: “My work has taken me to some amazing set locations and I’ve worked with some fantastic people.

“I am really excited to have started my business this year, providing a good value, honest and reliable service in and around Suffolk. Being my own boss is great as I can manage my own days, I am free to travel with my girlfriend, spend time with my amazing family and hang out with my dog John.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major Ipswich road closed after crash between car and van

Woodbridge Road in Ipswich has been closed following a crash between a car and a van. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homeowner watched burglary unfold from neighbouring property

James Regan was jailed for more than two years for burglary at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

Ipswich Town's League One opener against Wigan will be broadcast by Sky TV. Photo: PA

Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s restaurant to reopen after coronavirus closure

The Ipswich Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, is one of 17 restaurants reopening in the UK this week. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Police are at the scene of a tree which has fallen on a power line in Mill Hill, Capel St Mary. Picture: PETER WHITTLE