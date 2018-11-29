Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

Ricard Ruzgel had to find alternative means for his 230-mile return to Lancashire from police headquarters on Tuesday morning, after being banned from driving for 16 months and fined £500.

Ruzgel, 49, of Windrows, Skelmersdale, was pulled over in an articulated lorry at 9.26am the previous morning in Port of Felixstowe Road.

After failing a breath test, he was taken to the station and found to have 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

His licence had already been endorsed with 10 points in 2016 for failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being in charge of a vehicle.

Via video link and through a Lithuanian interpreter, he admitted the latest offence to Ipswich magistrates but claimed to have been drinking the night before taking to the road.