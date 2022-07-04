Actor's BBC documentary to 'shed light' on barriers for black creatives

An Ipswich-born actor will present his first radio documentary, which explores the struggles and structural barriers for black people in the UK’s theatre, television and film industry.

Ricardo P Lloyd's work will have its premiere on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 18.

In the documentary called ‘My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd’, the up-and-coming British actor examines his own journey, inspirations, and aspirations.

Throughout the programme, Mr Lloyd interviews leaders and prominent figures in media, including Dr Clive Nwonka, a lecturer at UCL’s Institute of Advanced Studies, actor Tobi Bakare, Clint Dyer, the deputy artistic director of The Royal National Theatre and actor Aml Ameen.

A common theme that emerges throughout the documentary is the well-trodden path from the UK to the US for black actors that are seeking greater opportunities in their careers.

Ricardo P Lloyd, the author of a radio documentary called ‘My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd' - Credit: Tamzin Morris



Mr Lloyd, who has himself considered the transition, and his guests discuss the UK’s position in the global media ecosystem and how it can foster a better environment to retain black talent.

Ricardo P Lloyd, the author of the radio documentary, said: “I have been very bold in speaking up on the issues of race and representation in the industry in the UK because I felt I had no choice but to address them.

“Rather than wait until I am older and more established to speak out, I am risking my own career in the hope that it will inspire and empower future generations. There are many barriers I have personally faced, some known and some unknown."

Lloyd had a passion for acting at a young age, often doing impersonations ranging from the train conductor to Bob Marley, and was inspired by trailblazer Sidney Poitier to pursue his talent at university.

Despite facing frustrating stereotyping and bias, Lloyd is a rising star in British theatre and was named one of the ‘Top 20 ones to watch out for’ by The Voice in 2020.

Lioyd said: “I hope that this documentary will not only shed some light on the challenges that many people of colour have to deal with daily, but that those in positions of power will respond with real, tangible changes.

“I want to see the industry celebrate black talent instead of pushing actors out. Representation at all levels should be the goal, not just tokenism.”

