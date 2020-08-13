Teenagers on trial for manslaughter after man fatally injured outside Kebapizza takeaway

Two teenage boys have gone on trial for manslaughter following the death of a 45-year-old man outside an Ipswich takeaway.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be identified because of their age, both deny manslaughter and violent disorder.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court was told on Thursday that a third boy, aged 16, had admitted manslaughter and would not be standing trial alongside the pair.

Richard Day, a control engineer for UK Power Networks, was pronounced dead at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, 36 hours after an incident outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, where he was found laying on the ground at about midnight on Sunday, February 23.

Opening the case against the boys, prosecutors said Mr Day, known to his family as Richie, was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC told jurors Mr Day encountered three youths, and that there was some sort of confrontation, in the course of which he approached them and was “set upon”.

She told jurors he was fatally injured within eight seconds of being brought to the ground.

A postmortem exam found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck – causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The jury was shown CCTV of the incident and the preceding moments as Mr Day walked along Westgate Street – heading home after watching two of his brothers perform a gig with their band at Premier Pool Club.

The prosecution suggested one of the youths said something as Mr Day passed the group – because he was seen to remove his earphones and put them in his pocket.

The group then stopped outside Kebapizza, where, Ms Karmy-Jones told the court, Mr Day may have said something and could be seen sweeping his arm aside as he passed.

Forty seconds later, Mr Day was seen to return to confront the boys – gathered in what Ms Karmy-Jones called a triangle formation outside the takeaway.

Ms Karmy-Jones, who argued that all three had formed a “tacit agreement” outside the kebab shop that they were going to engage Mr Day, said: “They spearheaded a rapid, vicious and joint attack, which only ended when he collapsed on the ground.”

The trial continues.