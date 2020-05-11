E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Plea hearing for murder accused teens to take place at end of May

PUBLISHED: 15:40 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 11 May 2020

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A plea hearing for three boys accused of murder after a man was attacked outside an Ipswich takeaway will take place at the end of May.

The three 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be named because of their age, were charged with murder following the death of 45-year-old Richard Day on Monday, February 24.

Police were called just after midnight on Sunday, February 23, and found Mr Day on the ground outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street. He was taken to hospital but later died.

The three boys accused of his murder were remanded in youth detention and were due to appear for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday afternoon.

The defendants could not be present via video link for the hearing, conducted via Skype and attended by their legal representatives.

Judge Martyn Levett said a plea hearing would take place on May 27.

A provisional trial date has already been set for July 13.

