Manslaughter accused ‘lied in police interview’ following man’s death

26 August, 2020 - 19:00
Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richard Day Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager charged with unlawfully killing a man outside an Ipswich takeaway has been accused of lying to police and making up claims put forward in his defence.

The 17-year-old boy is on trial for manslaughter alongside a 16-year-old boy at Ipswich Crown Court.

Both deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, at about midnight on February 23.

They also deny violent disorder.

A third boy, aged 16, admitted manslaughter before the trial.

The 17-year-old, who began giving evidence on Tuesday, retook the stand on Wednesday to face cross examination by prosecuting QC Riel Karmy-Jones.

The boy had claimed that Mr Day swore and acted aggressively towards him and his two friends, before walking “decisively” back towards them.

Miss Karmy-Jones, who earlier alleged the three youths had “spearheaded a rapid, vicious and joint attack”, accused the 17-year-old of lying on 23 occasions during his first police interview, while failing to mention anything about Mr Day saying something of a racist nature before the incident.

She told the boy: “You never told the police that you had been the victim of a racist attack.

“Two days afterwards [in a second, no comment interview], you didn’t mention anything about that, did you?

“You said he was swearing; nasty and ugly, but you never mentioned anything of a racist nature, did you?

“You made up a whole lot of lies to tell the police and you left that important detail out. Is that right?”

Speaking through an interpreter, the boy replied: “I was confused. I couldn’t think what to tell.”

Miss Karmy-Jones told the boy: “You’re lying now, aren’t you? You have made it up because this was an attack on Mr Day, who had not been racist to you at all, had he?”

The boy replied: “I’m not telling lies. You haven’t been there. I was there. I’m telling you the truth.”

Miss Karmy-Jones accused the boy of lying “23 or so times” in a 25-page police interview, including where he went and who he spoke to after the incident.

“You were lying to try to lead the police away from the truth,” she told the boy, who replied: “What was on my mind was not to create trouble for myself.”

Mr Day was pronounced dead in hospital 36 hours after the alleged attack.

A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The court has heard Mr Day was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

Miss Karmy-Jones has alleged that, during his journey, Mr Day had encountered the three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.

The trial continues.

