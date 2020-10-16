Inquest into death of man injured outside Kebabpizza suspended as court proceedings continue

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY Shane Day

An inquest into the death of a man who was left fatally injured outside an Ipswich kebab shop has been suspended while court proceedings continue.

Richard Day, 45, suffered serious injuries after being punched and kicked while walking along St Matthew’s Street in February.

Two defendants, aged 17 and 16, were acquitted of manslaughter by a jury after a month-long trial. They had both denied the charge.

The pair had also denied an offence of violent disorder and the jury was discharged after jurors were unable to reach a majority verdict.

However the 17-year old pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was given a 10-month youth rehabilitation order.

The 16-year-old defendant will face a retrial on the charge of violent disorder on a date to be fixed and so the inquest into the death of Mr Day was suspended.

During the trial, a third teenager, aged 16, had admitted manslaughter after accepting he inflicted a fatal blow to Mr Day.

None of the defendants can be named because of their age.