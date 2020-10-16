E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of man injured outside Kebabpizza suspended as court proceedings continue

PUBLISHED: 14:32 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 16 October 2020

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Shane Day

An inquest into the death of a man who was left fatally injured outside an Ipswich kebab shop has been suspended while court proceedings continue.

Richard Day, 45, suffered serious injuries after being punched and kicked while walking along St Matthew’s Street in February.

Two defendants, aged 17 and 16, were acquitted of manslaughter by a jury after a month-long trial. They had both denied the charge.

The pair had also denied an offence of violent disorder and the jury was discharged after jurors were unable to reach a majority verdict.

However the 17-year old pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was given a 10-month youth rehabilitation order.

You may also want to watch:

The 16-year-old defendant will face a retrial on the charge of violent disorder on a date to be fixed and so the inquest into the death of Mr Day was suspended.

During the trial, a third teenager, aged 16, had admitted manslaughter after accepting he inflicted a fatal blow to Mr Day.

None of the defendants can be named because of their age.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Inquest into death of man injured outside Kebabpizza suspended as court proceedings continue

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Murder accused allegedly tried to cover his tracks – court told

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman arrested after crash blocks busy road near Tesco petrol station

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash near to Tesco in Martlesham Heath. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS