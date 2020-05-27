Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Three teenagers have appeared before a court charged with the murder of a man outside a fast food shop in Ipswich.

The three 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be named because of their age, are accused of murder over the death of 45-year-old Richard Day.

Mr Day was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew’s Street.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12.15am on February 23.

Mr Day was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.

The three boys appeared before Ipswich Crown Court by video-link from a young offenders institution on Wednesday.

They were not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Martyn Levett said the provisional date for a trial remains fixed for July 13.

A further mention hearing is listed for June 8.