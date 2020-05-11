E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

PUBLISHED: 10:51 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 11 May 2020

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Three teenage boys accused of murder after a man was attacked outside an Ipswich takeaway are due to appear in court this afternoon for a plea hearing.

The three 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be named because of their age, were charged with murder following the death of 45-year-old Richard Day on Sunday, February 23.

Police were called just after midnight and found Mr Day on the ground outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street. He was taken to hospital but died on February 24.

The three boys accused of his murder were remanded in youth detention and are due to appear for sa plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court later today.

A provisional trial date has already been set for July 13.

