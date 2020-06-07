Three teenagers due in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three teenagers are set to appear before court charged with the murder of a man outside a fast food shop in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The three 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be named because of their age, are accused of murder following the death of 45-year-old Richard Day.

The trio will appear before Ipswich Crown Court tomorrow, Monday, June 8 for a mention hearing.

They were arrested after Mr Day was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew’s Street.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12.15am on February 23 following reports of an incident.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Mr Day was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.

At a previous hearing on May 27, Judge Martyn Levett said the provisional date for a trial remains fixed for July 13.