E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three teenagers due in court charged with murder of Richard Day

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 June 2020

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three teenagers are set to appear before court charged with the murder of a man outside a fast food shop in Ipswich.

The three 16-year-old boys, who are all from Ipswich but cannot be named because of their age, are accused of murder following the death of 45-year-old Richard Day.

The trio will appear before Ipswich Crown Court tomorrow, Monday, June 8 for a mention hearing.

They were arrested after Mr Day was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew’s Street.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12.15am on February 23 following reports of an incident.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Mr Day was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.

At a previous hearing on May 27, Judge Martyn Levett said the provisional date for a trial remains fixed for July 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live coverage from Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest

People participated in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. A Black Lives Matter protest will take place at 2pm on June 6 in Christchurch Park Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live coverage from Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest

People participated in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. A Black Lives Matter protest will take place at 2pm on June 6 in Christchurch Park Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three teenagers due in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Dickens’ links with East Anglia - The Suffolk and Norfolk locations he knew best

The filming of David Copperfield at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Ipswich church leaders speak out over racial discrimination

The Black Lives Matter protest in Christchurch Park, Ipswich was peaceful and protesters showed signs and placards during the demonstration. Picture: IAN BURT
Drive 24