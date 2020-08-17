Court hears of man’s movements prior to fatal incident outside Kebapizza takeaway

Floral tributes to Richard Day were left outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The brother of a “quiet and reserved” man who died following an incident outside an Ipswich takeaway has detailed their movements hours before.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Day, 45, a control engineer for UK Power Networks, died 36 hours after the incident outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, where he was found laying on the ground around midnight on Sunday, February 23.

Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 16, who cannot be identified due to their age, are currently standing trial for manslaughter and violent disorder.

The jury were told last week that a third boy, aged 16, has admitted manslaughter and would not be standing trial alongside the pair.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Kris Day, Mr Day’s brother, outlined in detail the pair’s movements hours before the incident.

Mr Day said he had met his brother, who was known to his family as Richie, on Saturday, February 22 around 1pm at the Rep pub in Tower Street.

The pair had drinks at the pub with friends prior to attending Portman Road for Ipswich Town’s home fixture with Oxford United.

Mr Day said the group were in “good spirits” and enjoyed friendly conversation with some Oxford United fans, recommending some places to go and wishing them well.

MORE: Teenagers on trial for manslaughter after man fatally injured outside Kebapizza takeaway

The pair consumed another pint at half-time of the match, and left just before the final whistle to go to the Cock and Pye pub on Upper Brook Street.

Mr Day said they enjoyed another four or five pints at the Cock and Pye and were “merry” before deciding to go to see their two other brothers, Shane and Jake, perform a gig with their band at Premier Pool Club.

You may also want to watch:

They “quickly” consumed one pint at the Shamrock pub before arriving at the pool club on Duke Street.

Mr Day told the jury the gig was “like a reunion”, where the pair were able to catch up with lots of people they had not seen in a long while.

Further drinks were consumed and Mr Day told the jury he decided to go home because he felt “worse for wear” while his brother stayed.

In a statement read to the court, Shane Day described his brother Richie, who was an Ipswich Town season ticket holder, as being a “quiet and reserved person” and “never the violent type”.

A mother and her two children also gave evidence on Monday, describing to the jury what they witnessed as they walked home from Empire cinema.

The trio told the jury they saw part of the altercation and described hearing three young men standing over another man, who was lying on the ground, saying “wakey, wakey”.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, previously told the court that Richard Day encountered three youths, and that there was some sort of confrontation, in the course of which he approached them and was “set upon”.

She said he was fatally injured within eight seconds of being brought to the ground.

A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck – causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

Ms Karmy-Jones, who argued that all three youths had formed a “tacit agreement” outside the kebab shop that they were going to engage Mr Day, said: “They spearheaded a rapid, vicious and joint attack, which only ended when he collapsed on the ground.”

The trial continues.