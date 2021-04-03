News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 75-year-old from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:19 PM April 3, 2021   
Richard Stewart, 75, is missing

Richard Stewart, 75, is missing - Credit: Suffolk police

A 75-year-old man is missing after last being seen at a library in Ipswich, and police are appealing for help to find him.

Richard Stewart is described as having long blonde hair, cut with a Beatles-style fringe.

He has a grey beard, glasses, and is wearing a navy blue anorak, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is carrying a sage green shoulder bag and a pink/cerise folder.

He was last seen leaving the public library in Northgate Street at approximately 11.25am today.

Police officers have said they are "extremely concerned" for Richard and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

