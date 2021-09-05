News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Hundreds join in new Ipswich charity cycle event and retro bike show

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:25 PM September 5, 2021   
An unusual bike at Ride for Helen, from Trinity Park, Ipswich, in aid of the Helen Rollason cancer charity

An unusual bike at Ride for Helen, from Trinity Park, Ipswich, in aid of the Helen Rollason cancer charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A new charity cycle ride in Suffolk, Ride for Helen, has proved a big success - and now organisers are already looking forward to next year's event.

The event, raising funds for  the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, set off from Trinity Park, Ipswich on Sunday, September 5, with riders able to follow a 35-mile or 65-mile route through the Suffolk countryside.

Jeff and Jane Ott at Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Jeff and Jane Ott at Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The charity's marketing co-ordinator, Holly Butler, said: "It went really well - we have had a lot of positive feedback.

"More than 200 people took part and although we don't have the final figures yet, they have raised more than £5,000." 

Rosie Jamieson, Holly Butler, Suzanne Watson and Karen Mitchel, organisers of Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park

Rosie Jamieson, Holly Butler, Suzanne Watson and Karen Mitchel, organisers of Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

She added the charity would be staging another Suffolk event next year, as well as its annual Essex ride.

This weekend's event also included  Mr Grim's Big Bike Bash, organised by Elmy's Cycles, with a retro bike show, bike jumble and children's bike course.

Ipswich Bicycle Club members at Ride for Helen, in aid of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Ipswich Bicycle Club members at Ride for Helen, in aid of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity will also be holding a Christmas market at Trinity Park on December 4, and tickets are already on sale.

Julia Johnson and Lucy at Ride for Helen

Julia Johnson and Lucy at Ride for Helen - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Some of those taking part in Ride for Helen at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Some of those taking part in Ride for Helen at Trinity Park, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Riders supporting the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity in the cycle event at Trinity Park

Riders supporting the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity in the cycle event at Trinity Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations
  2. 2 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  3. 3 Ipswich patients want action at surgery where doctors 'work through the night'
  1. 4 Probation officer who had sexual relationship with client is jailed
  2. 5 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  3. 6 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
  4. 7 Bride donates new wedding dress to hospice shop in gratitude for dad's care
  5. 8 New Ipswich wellbeing hub funded by Captain Tom Foundation
  6. 9 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
  7. 10 'Mini heatwave' coming to Suffolk next week
Charity News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Search and rescue vehicles could be seen in a car park in the Maidenhall area of Ipswich.

Suffolk Live | Video

Missing Ipswich teen found safe and well in park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. T

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon