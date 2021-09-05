Hundreds join in new Ipswich charity cycle event and retro bike show

Gallery

Published: 4:25 PM September 5, 2021

An unusual bike at Ride for Helen, from Trinity Park, Ipswich, in aid of the Helen Rollason cancer charity

A new charity cycle ride in Suffolk, Ride for Helen, has proved a big success - and now organisers are already looking forward to next year's event.

The event, raising funds for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, set off from Trinity Park, Ipswich on Sunday, September 5, with riders able to follow a 35-mile or 65-mile route through the Suffolk countryside.

Jeff and Jane Ott at Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park, Ipswich

The charity's marketing co-ordinator, Holly Butler, said: "It went really well - we have had a lot of positive feedback.

"More than 200 people took part and although we don't have the final figures yet, they have raised more than £5,000."

Rosie Jamieson, Holly Butler, Suzanne Watson and Karen Mitchel, organisers of Ride for Helen, at Trinity Park

She added the charity would be staging another Suffolk event next year, as well as its annual Essex ride.

This weekend's event also included Mr Grim's Big Bike Bash, organised by Elmy's Cycles, with a retro bike show, bike jumble and children's bike course.

Ipswich Bicycle Club members at Ride for Helen, in aid of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity will also be holding a Christmas market at Trinity Park on December 4, and tickets are already on sale.

Julia Johnson and Lucy at Ride for Helen

Some of those taking part in Ride for Helen at Trinity Park, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Riders supporting the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity in the cycle event at Trinity Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The bike ride in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant



