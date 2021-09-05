Gallery
Hundreds join in new Ipswich charity cycle event and retro bike show
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A new charity cycle ride in Suffolk, Ride for Helen, has proved a big success - and now organisers are already looking forward to next year's event.
The event, raising funds for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, set off from Trinity Park, Ipswich on Sunday, September 5, with riders able to follow a 35-mile or 65-mile route through the Suffolk countryside.
The charity's marketing co-ordinator, Holly Butler, said: "It went really well - we have had a lot of positive feedback.
"More than 200 people took part and although we don't have the final figures yet, they have raised more than £5,000."
She added the charity would be staging another Suffolk event next year, as well as its annual Essex ride.
This weekend's event also included Mr Grim's Big Bike Bash, organised by Elmy's Cycles, with a retro bike show, bike jumble and children's bike course.
The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity will also be holding a Christmas market at Trinity Park on December 4, and tickets are already on sale.
