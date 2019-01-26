Partly Cloudy

Indoor cycle challenge to raise vital funds for hospice

26 January, 2019 - 05:06
RideFest race sponsors from Damco and Maersk. Left to right, Alex Archer, Shannon Giles, Fraser Lawson, Julie Wright, Gail Bosley, Jazmin Peach at St Elizabeth Hospice, Thomas Roberts, Corrie Davey and Anthony Akerman. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

RideFest race sponsors from Damco and Maersk. Left to right, Alex Archer, Shannon Giles, Fraser Lawson, Julie Wright, Gail Bosley, Jazmin Peach at St Elizabeth Hospice, Thomas Roberts, Corrie Davey and Anthony Akerman. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Archant

The fittest cyclists will pit themselves against each other for an indoor riding challenge to raise vital money for a hospice.

Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, RideFest sees businesses across Suffolk competing in a static bike challenge in their own workplaces to find who can cycle the furthest and raise the most money for the charity.

Returning for the third year in February, firms will be able to compete against each other to win the title of RideFest champions for Suffolk, along with a secret cycling prize at the finals and networking event in March.

Jazmin Peach, corporate fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “The start of the year is the perfect time for our RideFest challenge as many people are already on a health kick, so this is great for people who are looking for a fitness challenge to work towards.

“RideFest has proven to be a fantastic team building activity for the businesses across Suffolk who have taken part in the past.

“Not only is it a fun challenge for teams to join, it’s also a simple way for companies to give back to their community and show their support for their local hospice.

“The money raised from the cycle challenge is vital to us as it ensures that we can continue to provide care and support to local people and their families facing a progressive or terminal illness, free of charge.”

Damco and Maersk, based in Felixstowe, took part in RideFest last year and are returning as one of our race sponsors for 2019.

Stuart Clarke, of Damco and Maersk, said: “We wanted to support RideFest again as this is not only a great event with a competitive edge but we wanted to support an amazing charity that does so much good within the community.”

The corporate team challenge will take place in organisations across the county from Monday, February 25 to Friday, March 8.

Those who cycle the furthest distances and raise the most money will compete one last time to be crowned champions at the RideFest finals event on Wednesday, March 13 at Venue 77 in Ipswich.

To take part, businesses are asked to pay a £99 registration fee to cover the cost of the event and also raise a further £350 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

