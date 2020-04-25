Care service ‘undaunted’ by challenging times as it creates 40 new jobs

Up to 40 new jobs are being created in the Ipswich area by a homecare service that is supporting adults living in their own homes.

Right at Home Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe is providing highly personalised care services for older people and adults living with disabilities.

Owners and managing directors, Claire and Bill Percy say it is unusual and challenging times for the care sector with the restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, but they are undaunted by the current situation as they expand their servies across the three communities.

They are recruiting a team of compassionate CareGivers who will be highly-trained to provide top quality support and companionship services within people’s homes.

Mrs Percy said: “Before moving to Suffolk, Bill and I owned and ran a highly regarded care service rated as ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

“We miss making a difference in our community, and decided to launch Right at Home Ipswich to fulfil the demand for reliable, high quality care at home.

“We know the importance of promoting independence and delivering care in the ‘right way’ – with dignity and respect.

“We also know from experience that it all begins with hiring the right individuals who want to make a difference to people’s day to day lives.

“The Right at Home approach means delivering highly personalised care, with minimum one-hour visits and the continuity of regular CareGivers who build lasting relationships with clients and their families, offering companionship and emotional support as well as physical and practical assistance.”

The company’s services include providing companionship, personal care, live-in care, specialist dementia care, transport, errands and meal preparation, household administration, light housekeeping, medication support, post-operative support and holiday and respite cover.

Mr Percy said the company was looking for compassionate individuals who want to learn new skills, and are looking for a role in which they are well-supported and well-trained.

Her said: “We’re offering those who join our team, a rewarding career in care.”

Applicants need not have experience in the care sector, and both full-time and part-time roles are available.