E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Here Polly! Stunning bright parakeets spotted in central Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 11:31 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 03 December 2019

A pandemonium of ring-necked parakeets has been spotted in Christchurch Park Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE

A pandemonium of ring-necked parakeets has been spotted in Christchurch Park Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE

CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE

Ipswich has been gifted a splash of colour this winter following the arrival of wild parrots in a popular town centre park.

Ring-necked parakeets have been spotted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHRISTCHURCH PARK PHOTOSRing-necked parakeets have been spotted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHRISTCHURCH PARK PHOTOS

The ring-necked parakeets were spotted in Christchurch Park towards the end of November, having last been spotted in the town two years ago.

Wildlife photographer Christopher Legendre, who regularly visits the park to see famous tawny owl Matilda, spotted the parakeets on one of his daily wildlife walks.

Pandemoniums of the parakeets have become common sight in London, with Regent's Park, Primrose Rill and Hyde Park just some of the well-known hotspots.

It is estimated there are around 30,000 of them living wild across the country.

You may also want to watch:

The arrival of the brightly-coloured invasive species remains shrouded in mystery, with rumours of escapes from film sets or being released in Carnaby Street by Jimi Hendrix just some of the bizarre speculation.

But the arrival of the birds could not be all so rosy, with some wildlife experts warning they can have a negative impact on native species - including woodpeckers, starlings and nuthatches.

However, local RSPB spokesman Tony Whitehead said their arrival should be something enjoyed rather than feared.

Mr Whitehead said: "It is quite an interesting sight to see them living in the wild.

"There is no hard evidence that they are out-competing native species - woodpeckers are actually doing really well.

"People should enjoy the chance to see their avian friends."

Most Read

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Family living in fear of home being struck by car ask for 30mph zone

Nicola Stanmore says the family fears their home will get struck by another car and are pleading for a 30mph zone to be put in place Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Family living in fear of home being struck by car ask for 30mph zone

Nicola Stanmore says the family fears their home will get struck by another car and are pleading for a 30mph zone to be put in place Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert vows to ‘go strong’ at Peterborough with Ipswich four wins from Wembley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will 'go strong' for the Blues' EFL Trophy clash with Peterborough on Wednesday night. Picture: ARCHANT

Date set for Town’s Coventry FA Cup replay

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Here Polly! Stunning bright parakeets spotted in central Ipswich park

A pandemonium of ring-necked parakeets has been spotted in Christchurch Park Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists