Here Polly! Stunning bright parakeets spotted in central Ipswich park

A pandemonium of ring-necked parakeets has been spotted in Christchurch Park Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE

Ipswich has been gifted a splash of colour this winter following the arrival of wild parrots in a popular town centre park.

Ring-necked parakeets have been spotted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHRISTCHURCH PARK PHOTOS Ring-necked parakeets have been spotted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHRISTCHURCH PARK PHOTOS

The ring-necked parakeets were spotted in Christchurch Park towards the end of November, having last been spotted in the town two years ago.

Wildlife photographer Christopher Legendre, who regularly visits the park to see famous tawny owl Matilda, spotted the parakeets on one of his daily wildlife walks.

Pandemoniums of the parakeets have become common sight in London, with Regent's Park, Primrose Rill and Hyde Park just some of the well-known hotspots.

It is estimated there are around 30,000 of them living wild across the country.

The arrival of the brightly-coloured invasive species remains shrouded in mystery, with rumours of escapes from film sets or being released in Carnaby Street by Jimi Hendrix just some of the bizarre speculation.

But the arrival of the birds could not be all so rosy, with some wildlife experts warning they can have a negative impact on native species - including woodpeckers, starlings and nuthatches.

However, local RSPB spokesman Tony Whitehead said their arrival should be something enjoyed rather than feared.

Mr Whitehead said: "It is quite an interesting sight to see them living in the wild.

"There is no hard evidence that they are out-competing native species - woodpeckers are actually doing really well.

"People should enjoy the chance to see their avian friends."