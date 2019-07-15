Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The number of motorists speeding on Suffolk's roads is continuing to rise sharply - with latest figures showing a spike in May.

Det Insp Chris Hinitt Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Det Insp Chris Hinitt Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The largest increase in speeders was on a stretch of the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary.

In April, 275 people were caught speeding on the southbound stretch - rising to 482 in May. In the opposite direction, the figure rose from 91 in April to 508 in May.

The numbers speeding has also risen on the Orwell Bridge, increasing from 204 in April to 233 in May.

Suffolk's other fixed cameras, on the A140 at Coddenham and the A12 at Benhall, also saw an increase.

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge Picture: SIMON PARKER Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chris Hinitt, from the Suffolk and Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said he was 'disappointed' the figures had risen.

He said the force had not changed the way it was enforcing speeding.

"Why there are more speeders being caught I don't know but the increase is disappointing," he said. "I would say this to people. There is a narrative around speeding that it is just a revenue collector for Government.

"This is wrong, we are trying to save lives.

"It's not about ticketing people or sending them to court or on driving courses.

"It's about education - if that education has to be a driver awareness course, so be it.

"It's basic physics, the faster something is going, the more damage it will do.

"That's the end of it.

"Speed is always a factor in all collisions. "If people drove around at 10mph there would be very few crashes.

"Obviously that is not possible.

"But if you are doing 70mph you will do half the length of a football pitch before you can even react.

"If you look at your speedometer, if it says 70 you are actually travelling just below that.

"There is a tolerance.

"So when people say they have received a ticket for driving a couple of miles over the speed limit, that is just dross.

"There's no excuse at all."

Asked if the increase could be down to more tourists passing through the county to visit's Suffolk's coastline, Mr Hinitt said the cameras, such as the 60mph zone at the Orwell Bridge, were very well signposted.

"When you chose to speed you choose the risk of getting caught, or worse being in a collision," he said.