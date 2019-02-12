Bail extended for woman arrested in connection with Ipswich death

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police have extended the bail of a woman who was arrested in connection with the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley.

Joe Pooley, 22, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 2018 in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 determined that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

A 24-year-old woman answered police bail on Thursday February 14 at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and was questioned again by detectives.

Following this she was released on police bail until April 17.

A 29-year-old man from Ipswich who has been arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions is on police bail until March 4.

A 33-year-old man, formerly from Ipswich, who was arrested on January 17 on suspicion of murder is on police bail until 17 April.

A 36-year-old woman re-arrested on February 6, 2019 on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

A 28-year-old woman previously arrested on October 2, 2018 on suspicion of murder was released under investigation.