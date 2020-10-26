River Orwell body discovery not being linked to September incident

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The discovery of a man’s body in the River Orwell is not being linked to an incident on the bridge last month.

The man’s body was discovered in the river, near to the Orwell Bridge, by a boat crew member on Saturday, October 24.

Officers have since confirmed the man’s death remains unexplained, but the constabulary is not treating it as suspicious.

Their next of kin has been made aware and a file for the coroner will be prepared in due course.

A police spokeswoman also confirmed the discovery is not being linked to an incident on the bridge on September 29, when a large-scale search and rescue operation was launched following concerns for the safety of two people seen on the bridge.

An investigation into the reports was concluded earlier this month when no trace of the people in question were found.

