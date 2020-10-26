E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

River Orwell body discovery not being linked to September incident

PUBLISHED: 15:12 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 26 October 2020

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The discovery of a man’s body in the River Orwell is not being linked to an incident on the bridge last month.

The man’s body was discovered in the river, near to the Orwell Bridge, by a boat crew member on Saturday, October 24.

Officers have since confirmed the man’s death remains unexplained, but the constabulary is not treating it as suspicious.

Their next of kin has been made aware and a file for the coroner will be prepared in due course.

A police spokeswoman also confirmed the discovery is not being linked to an incident on the bridge on September 29, when a large-scale search and rescue operation was launched following concerns for the safety of two people seen on the bridge.

An investigation into the reports was concluded earlier this month when no trace of the people in question were found.

•If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

River Orwell body discovery not being linked to September incident

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Nando’s closes after staff member tests positive for Covid

The Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich has closed temporarily. Picture: ARCHANT

When will Boots’ 12-minute coronavirus test come to Suffolk?

People waiting to get into Boots in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wish-list for the future of Ipswich is agreed ahead of £25m funding bid

The funding could help to improve the Stoke Bridge entrance to Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT

Millions in taxpayer cash stopped from being lost to housing fraud

Ipswich and East Suffolk councils have stopped a combined £8m in tenancy and Right to Buy fraud last year. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO