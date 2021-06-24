Fire services called to Muntjac deer stuck in River Orwell
A muntjac deer got stuck in the River Orwell at Ipswich - prompting a fire service rescue operation.
The animal was first spotted by onlookers on the riverbank at about 9pm on Wednesday (June 23), where it had become trapped.
Firefighters were called but, when rescuers tried to approach it, the young deer ended up in the water.
A crowd then watched as a water rescue team with a boat helped bring the deer to land.
The muntjac escaped injury and was released after the rescue.
