Fire services called to Muntjac deer stuck in River Orwell

Published: 8:12 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 9:35 AM June 24, 2021

A muntjac deer, similar to the one pictured, had to be rescued after becoming stuck in the River Orwell. Stock image - Credit: citizenside.com/Terry Hunter

A muntjac deer got stuck in the River Orwell at Ipswich - prompting a fire service rescue operation.

The animal was first spotted by onlookers on the riverbank at about 9pm on Wednesday (June 23), where it had become trapped.

Tonight crews from Princes Street & #Ipswich East fire stations successfully rescued a #muntjack deer from the River Orwell on Stoke Quay after it became trapped. A Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed by boat and safely brought the deer to land where it was released uninjured 🚒 pic.twitter.com/VgX5BKQ3Fs — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) June 23, 2021

Firefighters were called but, when rescuers tried to approach it, the young deer ended up in the water.

A crowd then watched as a water rescue team with a boat helped bring the deer to land.

The muntjac escaped injury and was released after the rescue.