News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire services called to Muntjac deer stuck in River Orwell

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:12 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 9:35 AM June 24, 2021
Minsmere Muntjack

A muntjac deer, similar to the one pictured, had to be rescued after becoming stuck in the River Orwell. Stock image - Credit: citizenside.com/Terry Hunter

A muntjac deer got stuck in the River Orwell at Ipswich - prompting a fire service rescue operation.

The animal was first spotted by onlookers on the riverbank at about 9pm on Wednesday (June 23), where it had become trapped.

Firefighters were called but, when rescuers tried to approach it, the young deer ended up in the water.

A crowd then watched as a water rescue team with a boat helped bring the deer to land.

The muntjac escaped injury and was released after the rescue.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Traffic building on A14 near Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images from the shops

Shoplifter who stole conditioner and washing up goods caught on CCTV

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus