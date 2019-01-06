Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Whip-crack-away’ for Suffolk cinema’s dementia-friendly film screening

06 January, 2019 - 11:42
The Riverside Theatre, in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

The Riverside Theatre, in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A special film screening has been arranged for the enjoyment of people with dementia and their carers.

The dementia-friendly screening of classic western musical Calamity Jane will take place in Woodbridge on Monday, January 14.

The event came about as a result of discussions between the Woodbridge Dementia Project and the town’s Riverside Theatre.

Refreshments will be served at 10am before the 1953 film, starring Doris Day, begins at 10.30am.

The house lights will be brighter than usual during the screening, which is being supported by the Seckford Foundation and Woodbridge Inner Wheel, and the Deben Rotary and Woodbridge Rotary, which have been running the monthly Memory Café at Woodbridge Football Club for several years.

More screenings are planned for February, March and later in the year.

There is no need to book. For more details, call the theatre on 01394 382174.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axminster car fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: Pilot miraculously escapes injury following perilous crash-landing in field close to Honiton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hunt for former music group members to help mark ‘Diamond Jubilee’

Trianon at Snape in September 2018 Picture: GEOFF RODGERS

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues keen on Huddersfield striker Quaner

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner. Photo: PA

Find out how you can represent Suffolk in the Love Island villa

Love Island applications are now open Picture: ITV/ Joel Anderson

Blake strikes once more as Leiston gain deserved point at high-flying Lynn

Matt Blake, on the scoresheet at King's Lynn for Leiston. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Northstander: Our problems go beyond the capabilities of any manager. What a shambles!

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists