‘Whip-crack-away’ for Suffolk cinema’s dementia-friendly film screening

The Riverside Theatre, in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A special film screening has been arranged for the enjoyment of people with dementia and their carers.

The dementia-friendly screening of classic western musical Calamity Jane will take place in Woodbridge on Monday, January 14.

The event came about as a result of discussions between the Woodbridge Dementia Project and the town’s Riverside Theatre.

Refreshments will be served at 10am before the 1953 film, starring Doris Day, begins at 10.30am.

The house lights will be brighter than usual during the screening, which is being supported by the Seckford Foundation and Woodbridge Inner Wheel, and the Deben Rotary and Woodbridge Rotary, which have been running the monthly Memory Café at Woodbridge Football Club for several years.

More screenings are planned for February, March and later in the year.

There is no need to book. For more details, call the theatre on 01394 382174.