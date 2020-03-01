Appeal over kite-surfer after crews rescue abandoned kit at sea

Kite surfing taking place off Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey - an RNLI crew has rescued and abandoned rig Picture: SIMON PARKER

Emergency services are appealing for a kite-surfer to let them know they are safe after an abandoned rig was found off Bawdsey.

The equipment was found today and brought ashore.

The RNLI says reports have been received of a kite-surfer coming ashore but they just want to be sure the sportsman is OK.

Harwich RNLI press officer Daniel Sime said: "Reports of an individual coming ashore are positive.

"The lifeboat crews recovered the kite to avoid the alarm being raised again, and to prevent it presenting a danger to navigation for small vessels.

"If you ever become separated from your craft, large or small, even if you are safe and well, informing the Coastguard when you are in a position to do so, helps puts minds at ease, and such information is always gratefully received."

As well as informing the Coastguard, the owner of the kite-surfing rig is advised to contact Harwich RNLI to arrange collection of their kit.