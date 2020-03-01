E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Appeal over kite-surfer after crews rescue abandoned kit at sea

PUBLISHED: 16:33 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 01 March 2020

Kite surfing taking place off Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey - an RNLI crew has rescued and abandoned rig Picture: SIMON PARKER

Kite surfing taking place off Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey - an RNLI crew has rescued and abandoned rig Picture: SIMON PARKER

Emergency services are appealing for a kite-surfer to let them know they are safe after an abandoned rig was found off Bawdsey.

The equipment was found today and brought ashore.

The RNLI says reports have been received of a kite-surfer coming ashore but they just want to be sure the sportsman is OK.

You may also want to watch:

Harwich RNLI press officer Daniel Sime said: "Reports of an individual coming ashore are positive.

"The lifeboat crews recovered the kite to avoid the alarm being raised again, and to prevent it presenting a danger to navigation for small vessels.

"If you ever become separated from your craft, large or small, even if you are safe and well, informing the Coastguard when you are in a position to do so, helps puts minds at ease, and such information is always gratefully received."

As well as informing the Coastguard, the owner of the kite-surfing rig is advised to contact Harwich RNLI to arrange collection of their kit.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH the moment car drives wrong way along the A14

Dashcam footage showing a vehicle driving the wrong way down the A14 Picture: ROBERT COPPIN

Appeal over kite-surfer after crews rescue abandoned kit at sea

Kite surfing taking place off Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey - an RNLI crew has rescued and abandoned rig Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Ipswich are a better side than people think,’ says Blackpool boss Dunn

Blackpool boss David Dunn congratulates goalscorer Joe Nuttall. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

How you can spot three planets in the morning sky this month with nothing more than a pair of binoculars

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood alerts remain in place as Met Office reveals wettest February on record

Holywater Meadow, near Cullum Road was flooded in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday Picture: PETER RAE
Drive 24