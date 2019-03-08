Traffic building after fallen tree blocks both lanes of road

A stretch of the B1080 near Brantham has been completed blocked by a fallen tree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A fallen tree has blocked both lanes of a stretch of road between Brantham and Stutton causing heavy tailbacks in the area.

Police were called at around 3.10pm today, Tuesday, July 30, to reports that a tree had fallen onto the B1080.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was believed the tree was blocking both lanes of the road and that there are reports of heavy traffic building up in the area.

She added that highways had been called to help clear the road and that no injuries have been reported.

