Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic building after fallen tree blocks both lanes of road

PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 30 July 2019

A stretch of the B1080 near Brantham has been completed blocked by a fallen tree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A stretch of the B1080 near Brantham has been completed blocked by a fallen tree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A fallen tree has blocked both lanes of a stretch of road between Brantham and Stutton causing heavy tailbacks in the area.

Police were called at around 3.10pm today, Tuesday, July 30, to reports that a tree had fallen onto the B1080.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was believed the tree was blocking both lanes of the road and that there are reports of heavy traffic building up in the area.

She added that highways had been called to help clear the road and that no injuries have been reported.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

‘I am relieved... it’s been a crazy few weeks’ – Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

Done deal: Town confirm loan signing of Wolves keeper Norris

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

Traffic building after fallen tree blocks both lanes of road

A stretch of the B1080 near Brantham has been completed blocked by a fallen tree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Small minority’ of Kesgrave pupils wear helmets when cycling to school

Kesgrave High School has one of the highest proportions of children who cycle to school in Europe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists