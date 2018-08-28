Cars stranded as high tides flood Suffolk roads
PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 08 January 2019
Becca Green
Motorists have been battling against the elements today as high tides sweep the Suffolk coast.
A number of vehicles have been left stranded or stuck in queuing traffic as low lying areas across Suffolk have been flooded by spring tides.
Cars have been spotted queuing in deep water close to the River Deben after the road leading to the coastal hamlet of Shingle Street, near Woodbridge, became flooded.
One eyewitness described a queue of traffic attempting to navigate the boggy track, with some giving up and turning back inland.
Becca Green, who was making the trip to visit her partner, said she saw four cars trying to get to Shingle Street, while six or seven turned away.
She said: “My partner was working on the field next to the only road to Shingle Street and I had gone to visit him briefly before spotting a queue of traffic trying to decide whether to attempt a drive through the water or turn back.
“There was four cars trying to get to Shingle Street and about six or seven trying to come away.”
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a vehicle also broke down on a flooded road in Cove Bottom, near Beccles, shortly before 1.30pm.
Meanwhile, in Southwold, a car became stuck in the water on the A1095.