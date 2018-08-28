Cars stranded as high tides flood Suffolk roads

Cars have been stuck in deep water after Shingle Street flooded Picture: BECCA GREEN Becca Green

Motorists have been battling against the elements today as high tides sweep the Suffolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High tide at Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast Picture: NIGEL EVANS High tide at Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast Picture: NIGEL EVANS

A number of vehicles have been left stranded or stuck in queuing traffic as low lying areas across Suffolk have been flooded by spring tides.

Cars have been spotted queuing in deep water close to the River Deben after the road leading to the coastal hamlet of Shingle Street, near Woodbridge, became flooded.

Floods on the roads at Shingle Street Picture: JULIET GREEN Floods on the roads at Shingle Street Picture: JULIET GREEN

One eyewitness described a queue of traffic attempting to navigate the boggy track, with some giving up and turning back inland.

Becca Green, who was making the trip to visit her partner, said she saw four cars trying to get to Shingle Street, while six or seven turned away.

Floods due to high tide at Shingle Street Picture: TIM GREEN Floods due to high tide at Shingle Street Picture: TIM GREEN

She said: “My partner was working on the field next to the only road to Shingle Street and I had gone to visit him briefly before spotting a queue of traffic trying to decide whether to attempt a drive through the water or turn back.

“There was four cars trying to get to Shingle Street and about six or seven trying to come away.”

High tides have been causing problems in Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANS High tides have been causing problems in Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANS

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a vehicle also broke down on a flooded road in Cove Bottom, near Beccles, shortly before 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Southwold, a car became stuck in the water on the A1095.