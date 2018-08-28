Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cars stranded as high tides flood Suffolk roads

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 08 January 2019

Cars have been stuck in deep water after Shingle Street flooded Picture: BECCA GREEN

Cars have been stuck in deep water after Shingle Street flooded Picture: BECCA GREEN

Becca Green

Motorists have been battling against the elements today as high tides sweep the Suffolk coast.

High tide at Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast Picture: NIGEL EVANSHigh tide at Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast Picture: NIGEL EVANS

A number of vehicles have been left stranded or stuck in queuing traffic as low lying areas across Suffolk have been flooded by spring tides.

Cars have been spotted queuing in deep water close to the River Deben after the road leading to the coastal hamlet of Shingle Street, near Woodbridge, became flooded.

Floods on the roads at Shingle Street Picture: JULIET GREENFloods on the roads at Shingle Street Picture: JULIET GREEN

One eyewitness described a queue of traffic attempting to navigate the boggy track, with some giving up and turning back inland.

Becca Green, who was making the trip to visit her partner, said she saw four cars trying to get to Shingle Street, while six or seven turned away.

Floods due to high tide at Shingle Street Picture: TIM GREENFloods due to high tide at Shingle Street Picture: TIM GREEN

She said: “My partner was working on the field next to the only road to Shingle Street and I had gone to visit him briefly before spotting a queue of traffic trying to decide whether to attempt a drive through the water or turn back.

“There was four cars trying to get to Shingle Street and about six or seven trying to come away.”

High tides have been causing problems in Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANSHigh tides have been causing problems in Shingle Street Picture: NIGEL EVANS

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a vehicle also broke down on a flooded road in Cove Bottom, near Beccles, shortly before 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Southwold, a car became stuck in the water on the A1095.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Airmen at RAF Lakenheath ‘deeply moved’ by Sheffield pensioner’s call for flypast

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food closed for ‘exciting’ refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road improvement work set to begin in January is welcomed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road blocked after west Suffolk village crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lycra, leggings and leotards: morning TV just isn’t the same without the fitness experts coaching couch potatoes

Mr Motivator (C) GMTV

More reports of stone-throwing on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tidal surge pictures - Flooding, boisterous waves and some near misses

The waves made their way down the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists