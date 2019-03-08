Foxhall Road closed after two-vehicle smash

One person was taken to hospital following the crash Picture: SIMON FINLAY Archant Norfolk

A person is in hospital following a two vehicle collision near Ipswich this afternoon.

The crash resulted in the closure of Foxhall Road between the A12 and Dobbs Lane.

Police said the road remained closed for the vehicles to be recovered.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance.

The patient has been described as elderly. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.