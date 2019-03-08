Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Foxhall Road closed after two-vehicle smash

PUBLISHED: 15:08 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 30 March 2019

One person was taken to hospital following the crash Picture: SIMON FINLAY

One person was taken to hospital following the crash Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

A person is in hospital following a two vehicle collision near Ipswich this afternoon.

The crash resulted in the closure of Foxhall Road between the A12 and Dobbs Lane.

Police said the road remained closed for the vehicles to be recovered.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance.

The patient has been described as elderly. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Foxhall Road closed after two-vehicle smash

One person was taken to hospital following the crash Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Housing estate ‘service margin’ mocked as being ‘pointlessly’ narrow path

One Facebook user asked if the track was designed for use by police conducting sobriety tests Picture: ARCHANT

Designer furniture and homeware brand Made.com is to move out of Suffolk

Retailer Made.com Picture: MADE.COM

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Matchday Live: Live updates from Portman Road as Town take on Hull

Ipswich Town take on Hull City this afternoon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists