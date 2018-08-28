Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

Firefighters now believe a blaze above a high street shop in Ipswich was started deliberately.

The fire service was called to the scene in Upper Brook Street at around 5.45pm this evening to discover a roof fire at a property above the CEX shop.

Four engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were deployed to the scene, but only two attended – one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street.

A spokesman for the service said crews were called to a rubbish fire on the second floor of a flat roof.

Once the fire was extinguished, the crews suspected it had been started deliberately and referred the matter to police.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road was closed as a precaution.

He also stressed that the blaze was small, posing a minimal risk to residents.

The scene has now been cleared.