Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 18:48 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:10 15 November 2018
Archant
Firefighters now believe a blaze above a high street shop in Ipswich was started deliberately.
The fire service was called to the scene in Upper Brook Street at around 5.45pm this evening to discover a roof fire at a property above the CEX shop.
Four engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were deployed to the scene, but only two attended – one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street.
A spokesman for the service said crews were called to a rubbish fire on the second floor of a flat roof.
Once the fire was extinguished, the crews suspected it had been started deliberately and referred the matter to police.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road was closed as a precaution.
He also stressed that the blaze was small, posing a minimal risk to residents.
The scene has now been cleared.