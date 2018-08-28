Sunshine and Showers

Updated

Major road in Ipswich closed in one direction as fire service cuts casualty from car

PUBLISHED: 19:07 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:27 19 December 2018

Firefighters, ambulance crews and police are at the scene in Ipswich's London Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters are working to free a passenger from a car that was involved in a crash on the A1214 in Ipswich.

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called at 5.45pm today, Wednesday, December 19, to a two-vehicle crash near the Shell petrol station at the crossroads of the A1214 and B1075, near Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The road is closed towards the Copdock roundabout while officers from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service cut into one of the vehicles to free the occupants.

Two crews from Ipswich Princes’ Street and one from Ipswich East were called to the crash.

According to a fire spokesman one of the occupants is trapped in a vehicle and the service are working to remove the roof to ensure his safe removal.

The ambulance service has also attended the collision, although it is not yet known whether anyone is seriously injured.

A Skoda and a Ford Fiesta are known to have been involved in the crash.

Traffic is moving, but is slow coming into Ipswich Town Centre.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the road. They expect it to be closed for a further hour while they ensure the safety of the occupant.

Stay with us for updates.

