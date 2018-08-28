Road partially blocked after car and van collide
PUBLISHED: 09:29 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 28 November 2018
Archant
A Stowmarket road is partially blocked after two vehicles collided.
The police were called to an accident in Stowmarket at 8.05am today.
Officers said a car was in collision with a van on Brockford Street and as a result the van is partially blocking the road.
The van is blocking off the junction A140 and Brockford Street.
Details of the vehicles are not yet known.
