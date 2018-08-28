Road partially blocked after car and van collide

Brockford Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Stowmarket road is partially blocked after two vehicles collided.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called to an accident in Stowmarket at 8.05am today.

Officers said a car was in collision with a van on Brockford Street and as a result the van is partially blocking the road.

The van is blocking off the junction A140 and Brockford Street.

Details of the vehicles are not yet known.

Stay with us for updates.