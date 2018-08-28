Partly Cloudy

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:02 13 December 2018

Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Anglia Picture Agency

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLORA previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Abnormal loads with police escorts will drive through East Anglia causing delays on both Sunday December 16 and Friday December 21.

Both loads will be taken to ports in the county with the first taken to the Great Yarmouth Port at South Parade Beach.

The second load is due to arrive at the Haven Marina in Ipswich.

On Sunday December 16 an abnormal load will be given an escort by Norfolk Police at 9.30am as it crosses over the Cambridgeshire border and onto the A11 at Red Lodge.

The convoy will then move onto the A47 and A149 before taking the Hall Quay road.

Police will escort the load along South Quay, onto Southgates Road and then South Denes Road.

The abnormal load will then take the Hartmann Road before arriving at South Beach Parade.

Following this, a second load will set off from Oundle in Northamptonshire on Friday December 21.

Suffolk police will provide an escort for the load at 9am at the A1303 Quy Bridge.

Delays can then be expected on the A1304, B1506 and the A14 as the load makes its way through Suffolk.

The load will then take the A1308, the B1113 at Needham Market and then Lorraine Way at Great Blakenham.

As it heads towards Ipswich, the motorcade will take Bramford Way into Sproughton before arriving at the A1071.

From there it will take the A1214, the A137 and the West End Road.

The convoy will then arrive at Bridge Street in Ipswich before taking local roads to the site.

