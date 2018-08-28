Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road will be closed from January 7 in Stowmarket Picture: GREGG BROWN

Works to improve Stowmarket town centre are about to begin, with five weeks of disruption expected in the Suffolk town.

Road repairs will begin on January 7, and are set to be carried out along Ipswich Street, between Tavern Street and Milton Road South.

Ipswich Street will be closed overnight for the first two weeks between 7.30pm and 5am.

Work will continue during daytime hours for the remaining three weeks.

Suffolk Highways chiefs say access to properties and businesses will be available at all times.

However, if there are any issues, staff will be on hand to provide access if needed. Bosses are also warning that the time and date of the works may change. Signs at the site will be used to inform the public if changes do happen.

When Ipswich Road is closed, traffic will be diverted via Milton Street South, A1308 Gipping Way, Station Road West or vice versa, depending on the direction of travel.