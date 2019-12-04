Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A combination of roadworks and collisions has caused traffic problems in Ipswich this morning, with drivers reporting huge delays.

Motorists reported particular delays on the A137 Wherstead Road where traffic lights are currently in place for gas work.

The lights will remain on site until Friday.

Roadworks are also taking place just round the corner on The Strand at Wherstead until December 9, causing further problems and traffic woes.

Police were also called to a three vehicle collision on the A1156 at Nacton shortly after 7.20am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the injuries were not thought to be serious.

Delays were also reported on the other side of Ipswich on the A14 at Claydon following an earlier collision.