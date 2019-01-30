Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Two separate roadwork projects at the roundabout with Bixley Road and Foxhall Road in Ipswich are causing traffic problems in the area.

BT and Anglian Water have both carried out works at the busy roundabout this week which has caused significant delays to motorists.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said work on a replacement connection in Heath Road was completed on Sunday but that engineers from BT were still on site.

BT is scheduled to complete its work tomorrow, Thursday, January 31.

During the summer last year the area was hit hard by disruptive roadworks during Suffolk County Council’s £5 million road improvement scheme.

It saw the approaches from Bixley Road and Heath Road widened to two lanes and a toucan crossing installed but caused traffic congestion as well as pressure on businesses losing out on footfall.