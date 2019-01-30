Partly Cloudy

Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

30 January, 2019 - 11:34
There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Two separate roadwork projects at the roundabout with Bixley Road and Foxhall Road in Ipswich are causing traffic problems in the area.

BT and Anglian Water have both carried out works at the busy roundabout this week which has caused significant delays to motorists.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said work on a replacement connection in Heath Road was completed on Sunday but that engineers from BT were still on site.

BT is scheduled to complete its work tomorrow, Thursday, January 31.

During the summer last year the area was hit hard by disruptive roadworks during Suffolk County Council’s £5 million road improvement scheme.

It saw the approaches from Bixley Road and Heath Road widened to two lanes and a toucan crossing installed but caused traffic congestion as well as pressure on businesses losing out on footfall.

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by 'man in silver taxi'

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner's first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police have appealed for information following five reports of children being approached within a three-mile area of Ipswich

Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Police officer reinstated after winning appeal against sacking for misusing computer system

Pc Luke Burgin appealed the decision earlier this month Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
