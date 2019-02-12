Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Updated information has been issued about roadworks in Ipswich which are due to start on Tuesday, February 19.

Suffolk Highways has sent out letters to residents in the Maidenhall Approach area, apologising for a “miscommunication” regarding the planned resurfacing work.

It has now announced that Maidenhall Approach will be closed between Maidenhall Green and Belstead Avenue.

The resurfacing will be completed between number 136 Maidenhall Approach (opposite Stoke High School) and Belstead Avenue junction.

Prince of Wales Drive and Maidenhall Green will now remain open, although it had previously been announced that they would both be closed.

The work is planned to take place between Tuesday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 26, during the hours of 9am and 4pm each day (excluding weekends).

However, Suffolk Highways says in the letter: “We envisage the work to be completed and the road reopened on Friday, February 22, subject to weather conditions.”

Changes to public transport arrangements have also been confirmed. Suffolk Highways is not expecting school transport to be affected, as the work is being carried out during half term.

• Route 15 will go from Asda via Stoke Park Drive, Belstead Road and Luther Road, then as normal.

• Route 15A will not turn into Bealstead Avenue, via Luther Road, Belstead Road, Stoke Park Drive.

• Route 16 will not turn into Heatherhayes, pick up standard route from Stoke Park Drive.

Pedestrian access to properties and businesses will be available. However vehicular access may be restricted even where off-road parking is available. During working times, access will be controlled by staff on site.

Anyone affected is asked to speak to one of the staff, who will provide access as soon as it is safe to do so. Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Anybody with queries is asked to contact Suffolk Highways on 0345 6066171,