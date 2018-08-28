Faulty traffic lights causing congestion

The road is unusually busy with additional traffic lights as gas works take place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A set of malfunctioning temporary traffic lights are causing congestion in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Temporary gas works in Hadleigh are currently causing more disruption than expected after reports of a faulty traffic control system.

The lights in Lady Lane are both stuck on red, causing confusion and tailbacks near the Lady Lane Garage on the B1070.

The fault was first spotted by a pizza delivery driver who shared the discovery on Facebook, warning other drivers that some co-operation and patience will be needed to get everyone through the system.

The works are being carried out by subcontractor Cadent.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed that staff from Cadent are investigating the fault with the traffic control system.

All surrounding businesses and the Lady Lane Garage are still accessible.

The work being carried out is due to last until January 16.