Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Faulty traffic lights causing congestion

PUBLISHED: 12:42 14 January 2019

The road is unusually busy with additional traffic lights as gas works take place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The road is unusually busy with additional traffic lights as gas works take place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A set of malfunctioning temporary traffic lights are causing congestion in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Temporary gas works in Hadleigh are currently causing more disruption than expected after reports of a faulty traffic control system.

The lights in Lady Lane are both stuck on red, causing confusion and tailbacks near the Lady Lane Garage on the B1070.

The fault was first spotted by a pizza delivery driver who shared the discovery on Facebook, warning other drivers that some co-operation and patience will be needed to get everyone through the system.

The works are being carried out by subcontractor Cadent.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed that staff from Cadent are investigating the fault with the traffic control system.

All surrounding businesses and the Lady Lane Garage are still accessible.

The work being carried out is due to last until January 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Michael Keenan has been jailed for two years. Picture: ARCHANT

No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

The blue Toyota has been seized by police Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

The scales of justice

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mystery surrounds the collapsed company that houses billionaires’ private jets at Stansted

The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport

Position Ipswich as a creative and digital hub, says director

Penny Arbuthnot

‘The boys are gutted’ – Hadleigh United caretaker manager Andy Lambert

The floodlights are on and dusk is approaching at The Millfield as Hadleigh United's Tom Driscoll prepares to deliver a cross into the box. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“Sorry Alan Brazil I think it’s perfectly acceptable for men like Andy Murray to cry”

Britain's Andy Murray in his first round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on January 14. Picture: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists