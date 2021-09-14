News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon coming to Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:53 AM September 14, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Rob Brydon during filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Televis

Rob Brydon will be coming to the Ipswich Regent next month - Credit: PA

Award-winning comedian and Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon will be coming to Ipswich next month as part of a national tour. 

The Would I Lie To You host will take to the stage at the Ipswich Regent Theatre with his eight-piece band on Sunday, October 17.

Speaking about his new tour, called Rob Brydon – A Night Of Songs & Laughter, Mr Brydon said: "I'm so excited to get back on stage with this show.

"Touring with this incredible band of musicians is such a delight."

The show will feature songs by Tom Jones, Guys and Dolls and Elvis.  

Mr Brydon will also be sharing funny anecdotes of his past.  

The performance is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and expected to last around two hours. 

Ticket prices start at £40 and can be booked online

