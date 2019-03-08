A shoplifter who broke the jaw of assistant is among those jailed in Suffolk

A knifepoint robber and a 'hopeless' drug addict are among the five men put behind bars in Suffolk over the last 10 days - find out why here.

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint and admitting a number of other offences, including street robberies and burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Knifepoint robber jailed for holding up Ipswich convenience stores

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint in eight days.

The 29-year-old attempted to rob Springs convenience store in Ipswich, before racking up £73.47 of fraudulent purchases on a stolen debit card from a staff locker at Aurora restaurant later that day.

Eight days later he burst into College convenience store, darted behind the counter and made off with a till containing £350.

Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Hopeless' drug addict jailed weeks after same judge gave him chance

Anthony Vittles has been jailed by the judge who offered him a second chance just weeks before he crashed a stolen car.

The 45-year-old ended up in hospital for five days after he flipped a stolen Subaru he claimed to have been transporting for a friend in April.

Just weeks before Vittles was offered a reprieve when Judge David Pugh suspended a 14-month jail term for burglary and theft in February. Vittles has 38 convictions for more than 120 offences.

Shoplifter jailed for breaking jaw of assistant who tried to intervene

Paul Ahchoon assaulted two female staff, two police officers and a customer after being caught with a stolen bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey outside Tesco in Bury St Edmunds.

The 28-year-old was jailed for more than two years after admitting grievous bodily harm without intent, actual bodily harm, assault, theft, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Ahchoon punched the assistant in the face breaking her jaw and scratched and bit a customer.

Cohan Semple arriving at a previous court hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. Picture: ARCHANT Cohan Semple arriving at a previous court hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. Picture: ARCHANT

'Flour bombing' teenager detained for 42 months for drug and violent offences

Cohan Semple, 18, of Bury St Edmunds has been sentenced for a range of drug offences and an assault on a 'vulnerable' man, after being arrested on three separate occasions last year.

He has been sentenced to 42 months in a youth detention centre for a series of drug and violent offences.

Last year, Semple has previously admitted to using threatening, abusive or disorderly behaviour while taking part in an attack where eggs and flour were thrown at a 49-year-old woman.

