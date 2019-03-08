Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A shoplifter who broke the jaw of assistant is among those jailed in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 July 2019

Paul Achoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Paul Achoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A knifepoint robber and a 'hopeless' drug addict are among the five men put behind bars in Suffolk over the last 10 days - find out why here.

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint and admitting a number of other offences, including street robberies and burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYLuke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint and admitting a number of other offences, including street robberies and burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Knifepoint robber jailed for holding up Ipswich convenience stores

Luke Smart was jailed for five years for holding up two convenience stores at knifepoint in eight days.

The 29-year-old attempted to rob Springs convenience store in Ipswich, before racking up £73.47 of fraudulent purchases on a stolen debit card from a staff locker at Aurora restaurant later that day.

Eight days later he burst into College convenience store, darted behind the counter and made off with a till containing £350.

Read more about the specific attacks and his sentence here.

Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYAnthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Hopeless' drug addict jailed weeks after same judge gave him chance

Anthony Vittles has been jailed by the judge who offered him a second chance just weeks before he crashed a stolen car.

The 45-year-old ended up in hospital for five days after he flipped a stolen Subaru he claimed to have been transporting for a friend in April.

Just weeks before Vittles was offered a reprieve when Judge David Pugh suspended a 14-month jail term for burglary and theft in February. Vittles has 38 convictions for more than 120 offences.

Read more about Vittles and his convictions here.

Paul Achoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPaul Achoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shoplifter jailed for breaking jaw of assistant who tried to intervene

Paul Ahchoon assaulted two female staff, two police officers and a customer after being caught with a stolen bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey outside Tesco in Bury St Edmunds.

The 28-year-old was jailed for more than two years after admitting grievous bodily harm without intent, actual bodily harm, assault, theft, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Ahchoon punched the assistant in the face breaking her jaw and scratched and bit a customer.

Further details on the attack, including the assault on the officers and the sentencing can be found here.

Cohan Semple arriving at a previous court hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. Picture: ARCHANTCohan Semple arriving at a previous court hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. Picture: ARCHANT

'Flour bombing' teenager detained for 42 months for drug and violent offences

Cohan Semple, 18, of Bury St Edmunds has been sentenced for a range of drug offences and an assault on a 'vulnerable' man, after being arrested on three separate occasions last year.

He has been sentenced to 42 months in a youth detention centre for a series of drug and violent offences.

Last year, Semple has previously admitted to using threatening, abusive or disorderly behaviour while taking part in an attack where eggs and flour were thrown at a 49-year-old woman.

Read more about the teenagers sentence here.

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We are targeting an away win’ – Witches’ Louis

Cameron Heeps, who returns to his old club on Monday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A shoplifter who broke the jaw of assistant is among those jailed in Suffolk

Paul Achoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former Town keeper Dean Gerken returns to Colchester United a decade on

Dean Gerken spent six seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Driver injured after car overturns in one-way system

A car has overturned in Ipswich on the one-way-system near Premier Inn, closing one of the lanes. Picture: ARCHANT

Two chances to see a Spitfire fly over Suffolk this weekend

A spitfire is set to fly over Ipswich on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 for the weekend of displays hosted around the country by the Battle of Britain memorial flight. Picture: JOHN YAXLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists