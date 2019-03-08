Sunshine and Showers

Woman robbed in Ipswich car park

PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 19 July 2019

The incident happened in an NCP car park in Cox Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s attempted to chase down a robber after he stole her mobile phone in an NCP car park in Ipswich.

The incident took place in Cox Lane at some point between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The victim was speaking on her mobile as she walked across the car park when she was approached by a man, who bumped into her and grabbed the phone from her hand.

He then made off in the direction of Upper Orwell Street.

The woman attempted to chase after the robber but lost sight of him.

The suspect is described as around 16 or 17 years old, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of skinny build, with a tanned complexion and short, dark hair.

He was wearing blue bottoms with white stripes down the side and a blue top with lettering on it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Ipswich CID by calling 101, visiting the website or sending an email, quoting crime reference 37/42144/19.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman robbed in Ipswich car park

The incident happened in an NCP car park in Cox Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder probe launched a year on from death of grandfather

Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - R is for Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson, pictured at his desk at Portman Road, is an Ipswich Town legend

Why Joanne Smith is a national hero

Dc Joanne Smith receives her bravery award from National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt Picture: MARTIS MEDIA

‘Hand in your guns’ - Suffolk police back national firearms surrender

Suffolk police are urging anyone with an unlicenced gun to hand them in - as a national firearms surrender is launched Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE
