Woman robbed in Ipswich car park

The incident happened in an NCP car park in Cox Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s attempted to chase down a robber after he stole her mobile phone in an NCP car park in Ipswich.

The incident took place in Cox Lane at some point between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The victim was speaking on her mobile as she walked across the car park when she was approached by a man, who bumped into her and grabbed the phone from her hand.

He then made off in the direction of Upper Orwell Street.

The woman attempted to chase after the robber but lost sight of him.

The suspect is described as around 16 or 17 years old, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of skinny build, with a tanned complexion and short, dark hair.

He was wearing blue bottoms with white stripes down the side and a blue top with lettering on it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Ipswich CID by calling 101, visiting the website or sending an email, quoting crime reference 37/42144/19.