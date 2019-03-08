Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Three people have been released under investigation following their arrests on suspicion of drugs offences at an address in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police attended a property in Robeck Road to conduct a welfare call at about 11.45am on Friday.

On arrival, officers reportedly found a quantity of cash and illegal drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Three people were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

A 49-year-old man, from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 31-year-old man from south east London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and causing criminal damage.

A 16-year-old boy from the Ilford area of London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Suffolk police said all three had since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.