Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery
PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 09 September 2019
Three people have been released under investigation following their arrests on suspicion of drugs offences at an address in Ipswich.
Suffolk police attended a property in Robeck Road to conduct a welfare call at about 11.45am on Friday.
On arrival, officers reportedly found a quantity of cash and illegal drugs.
Three people were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.
A 49-year-old man, from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
A 31-year-old man from south east London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and causing criminal damage.
A 16-year-old boy from the Ilford area of London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
Suffolk police said all three had since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
