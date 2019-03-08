Two arrested after drugs and cash seized at Ipswich address

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Two people are in custody after police seized drugs and cash at an address in Ipswich on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers attended an address in Robeck Road, in the Greenwich area of Ipswich, at about 11.45am on Friday morning.

You may also want to watch:

A police presence remained in the street for almost three hours - until about 2.30pm.

Two people - a 49-year-old man from Ipswich and a 16-year-old boy from the Ilford area of London - were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

One was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

The other was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.