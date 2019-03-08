Two arrested after drugs and cash seized at Ipswich address
PUBLISHED: 17:21 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 06 September 2019
Two people are in custody after police seized drugs and cash at an address in Ipswich on Friday.
Officers attended an address in Robeck Road, in the Greenwich area of Ipswich, at about 11.45am on Friday morning.
A police presence remained in the street for almost three hours - until about 2.30pm.
Two people - a 49-year-old man from Ipswich and a 16-year-old boy from the Ilford area of London - were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
One was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
The other was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
