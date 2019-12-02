E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: When animals performed at the Robert Brothers Circus in Ipswich in 1972

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 December 2019

Spinning plates at the Robert Brothers Circus Picture: OWEN HINES

Spinning plates at the Robert Brothers Circus Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Long gone are the days when lion tamers would stick their heads into the mouths of big cats and elephants, monkees and bears would perform tricks in the name of entertainment.

Elephants in the big top visit Ipswich in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINESElephants in the big top visit Ipswich in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINES

The spectacle of a travelling circus with animals used to be a common entertainment and the excitment of the big top regularly visited Ipswich with the Billy Smart's and Chipperfield's shows among those to use a site off London Road and Ranelagh Road.

A majestic elephant in the Robert Brothers Circus in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINESA majestic elephant in the Robert Brothers Circus in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINES

Our gallery here comes from 1972 when the Robert Brothers Circus visited and captures some of those beautiful animals joining in alongside clowns, acrobats and jugglers spinning plates to entertain enthralled crowds.

Four elephants sat next to each other in the circus ring in Ipswich 1972 Picture: OWEN HINESFour elephants sat next to each other in the circus ring in Ipswich 1972 Picture: OWEN HINES

As well as the elephants and horses performing with acrobats, there was a boxing kangaroo contest - the circus perfomer taking on these powerful animals often came off second best.

A kangaroo wears some boxing gloves in the big top in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINESA kangaroo wears some boxing gloves in the big top in 1972 Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember going to see a circus in Ipswich in the 1970s? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

