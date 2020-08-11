Fears for welfare of vulnerable missing man

Robert John Paul has been reported as missing after being last seen near Heath Road in Ipswich at 3pm on Monday, August 10.

A 46-year-old man described as vulnerable has been reported missing after last being seen in the Heath Road area of Ipswich.

Robert John Paul was last seen at 3pm yesterday (Monday, August 10) and was reported missing to police after 4.35pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, black Nike trainers and a blue and orange striped shirt.

Officers are concerned for Robert John’s welfare and described him as vulnerable.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him. Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk police on 101.