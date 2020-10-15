Have you seen missing Ipswich man?

Robert Magatsi has been reported missing from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 45-year-old man from Ipswich.

Robert Magatsi was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday, October 13 in the Ancaster Road area of the town.

He is described as black, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build and bald.

Officers are concerned for Robert’s welfare and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone who believes they have seen Robert, or knows where he may be, should contact Suffolk police on 101.