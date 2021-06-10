News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing Ipswich man Robert, 78

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:58 PM June 10, 2021   
Robert Parker was reported missing in Ipswich on Thursday

Robert Parker was reported missing in Ipswich on Thursday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 78-year-old Ipswich man living with dementia. 

Robert Parker was last seen in the Risby Close area of the town at 2.30pm Thursday, June 10.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for Mr Parker's welfare, adding he may appear confused as he lives with dementia.

He is described as white, 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build with short, curly grey hair.

He was last seen wearing grey trousers, a stone coloured jacket and grey plimsols. He may have also been wearing glasses.

Those who have seen Mr Parker, or who have any information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 308 of June 10.

