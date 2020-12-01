News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Arsonist set fire to barn and stables - causing £32k of damage

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:06 AM December 1, 2020    Updated: 5:02 PM December 8, 2020
Robert Schwer, of Felixstowe, has pleaded guilty to the arson in Levington. Picture: ARCHANT

A judge has ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared on a Felixstowe man who started a fire which caused £32,000 damage to stables and a barn in Levington.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Monday (November 30) was Robert Schwer, 55, of Brightwell Close, Felixstowe.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to arson by setting fire to stables and an attached barn belonging to Julie Schwer on October 15, causing £32,000 damage.

Judge David Goodin adjourned sentence on Schwer until February 4 to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him and remanded him in custody.

