Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden
PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 06 July 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A number of houses were evacuated after two ‘artillery shells’ were found in a bush outside an Ipswich home.
The two artillery shells, said to be “rusty in appearance” were found in a bush in Robin Drive at 7.50pm Sunday evening, July 5.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene, who forwarded pictures of the shells to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for assessment.
A bomb disposal team from the MoD arrived later in the evening.
A police spokesman said a 50m evacuation zone was put in place and local residents were told to leave their homes at 10pm.
The shells were assessed and are understood to have been duds.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes at 10.45pm.
The Ministry of Defence has been approached for further information.
